Sioux City’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for folks who like organized chaos, forklifts, and keeping product moving. Here are several local openings worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay varies by experience and location)

Day-shift role in the back end of the store handling returns, receiving, and inventory paperwork. Good fit if you like detailed work, staying organized in the backroom, and helping keep product flowing smoothly between trucks, vendors, and the sales floor.

Employer: Grain & Protein Technologies

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $21.00–$26.00/hour + up to 5% incentive

Lead-style logistics role in a manufacturing environment, handling shipping schedules, paperwork, SAP, and customer communication. Great if you have forklift and shipping/receiving experience and want steady pay, bonus potential, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Palmer Candy Company

Location: Sioux City, IA (multiple warehouse sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse job where you float between locations, run forklifts and pallet jacks, pick orders with scanners, and help with shipping/receiving. Ideal if you have 5+ years of forklift experience, like variety in your day, and don’t mind moving between different warehouses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.