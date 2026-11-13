Sioux City has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and want steady hours with big-name employers.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with home projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. Good fit if you like staying active, learning new skills, and want access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at checkout, handling payments, returns, and customer questions. Great if you enjoy a fast-paced, people-focused role with flexible schedules and access to the same benefits and discounts as other Lowe’s associates.

Employer: Park Lawn Corporation (Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes)

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support families during services by greeting guests, helping with seating and limousines, and keeping spaces prepared. This is a good match if you’re calm, compassionate, detail-oriented, and want part-time work with 401(k) match and health/wellness options.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Run the photo department, take passport photos, handle online and pickup orders, and help at the registers. Nice if you like tech, organizing, and customer interaction, and want full-time hours with access to Walgreens benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.