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🍽️ Sioux City Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Sioux City’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are building up their teams. If you like fast shifts, friendly crowds, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (1400 Hamilton Blvd)
- Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger
- Location: Sioux City, IA (1400 Hamilton Blvd)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour + bonus potential
Step into restaurant management with a clear fast track to General Manager. You’ll help run the store, lead the crew, handle scheduling and inventory, and get paid training, PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (4202 Morningside)
- Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger
- Location: Sioux City, IA (4202 Morningside)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour + bonus potential
Same strong management path, just at a different Sioux City location. Great if you want 32–40 hours a week, leadership experience, and room to grow into your own store while earning benefits and bonuses.
Bartender – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)
High-energy bar shifts with sports on every screen. You’ll serve drinks and bar food, with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, training, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) if eligible.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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