Sioux City’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are building up their teams. If you like fast shifts, friendly crowds, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Domino’s – Team Honey Badger Location: Sioux City, IA (1400 Hamilton Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour + bonus potential

Step into restaurant management with a clear fast track to General Manager. You’ll help run the store, lead the crew, handle scheduling and inventory, and get paid training, PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Domino’s – Team Honey Badger Location: Sioux City, IA (4202 Morningside)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour + bonus potential

Same strong management path, just at a different Sioux City location. Great if you want 32–40 hours a week, leadership experience, and room to grow into your own store while earning benefits and bonuses.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

High-energy bar shifts with sports on every screen. You’ll serve drinks and bar food, with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, training, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) if eligible.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.