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Sioux City
🏥 Sioux City Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Now Hiring
5 days ago
Sioux City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic roles to high-level physician work. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a step up.
Physician – $25k Sign-on Bonus (Senior Care)
- Employer: Curana Health
- Location: Sioux City, IA (travel between senior living and skilled nursing facilities)
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Salary/Bonus: $25,000 sign-on bonus; unlimited earning potential (details in posting)
- Why it’s appealing: Lead care for older adults in senior living and SNF settings with a value-based model, strong clinical support, and leadership paths like Medical Directorships. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, malpractice coverage, PTO, CME support, and more.
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) – Locum Tenens
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Full-time locum tenens
- Pay Rate: $206.61 – $223.65/hour
- Schedule: Day 8s with in-house call; full-time coverage starting December 2026
- Why it’s appealing: High hourly pay with travel, lodging, and malpractice arranged by AMN. Work in a care team with limited supervision using Epic in a city with plenty of amenities and outdoor spots.
Hospital Pharmacist – St. Luke’s
- Employer: UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s
- Location: Sioux City, IA (Downtown)
- Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)
- Schedule: Mix of days/evenings between 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. (varied shifts listed in posting)
- Why it’s appealing: Broad clinical role covering verification, IV room, anticoag, kinetics, renal dosing, and med safety for all age groups. UnityPoint offers PTO, parental leave, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, disability, Daily Pay, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, and even pet insurance.
Locum Physician – Radiology (IR Skills Needed)
- Employer: Weatherby Healthcare
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Locum tenens (contract)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., no call; ~20 shifts/month
- Why it’s appealing: Outpatient radiology clinic covering ED, inpatients, and scheduled outpatients with general radiology plus IR (paracentesis, biopsy, stenting, thrombolysis). Includes paid malpractice, prepaid travel and housing, competitive compensation, and 24/7 consultant support.
RN, LPN, or Certified Medical Assistant – Northside Clinic
- Employer: Family Health Care of Siouxland
- Location: Northside Clinic, 4230 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51104
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Roles: RN, LPN, or Certified Medical Assistant
- Why it’s appealing: Team-based primary care role with hands-on patient work, phone triage, room prep, and patient education in a clinic setting. Good fit if you like steady hours, close teamwork, and direct patient contact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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