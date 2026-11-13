Sioux City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic roles to high-level physician work. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a step up.

Employer: Curana Health

Curana Health Location: Sioux City, IA (travel between senior living and skilled nursing facilities)

(travel between senior living and skilled nursing facilities) Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Salary/Bonus: $25,000 sign-on bonus ; unlimited earning potential (details in posting)

; unlimited earning potential (details in posting) Why it’s appealing: Lead care for older adults in senior living and SNF settings with a value-based model, strong clinical support, and leadership paths like Medical Directorships. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, malpractice coverage, PTO, CME support, and more.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time locum tenens

Full-time locum tenens Pay Rate: $206.61 – $223.65/hour

Schedule: Day 8s with in-house call; full-time coverage starting December 2026

Day 8s with in-house call; full-time coverage starting Why it’s appealing: High hourly pay with travel, lodging, and malpractice arranged by AMN. Work in a care team with limited supervision using Epic in a city with plenty of amenities and outdoor spots.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s

Location: Sioux City, IA (Downtown)

(Downtown) Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Full-time (1.0 FTE) Schedule: Mix of days/evenings between 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. (varied shifts listed in posting)

Mix of days/evenings between (varied shifts listed in posting) Why it’s appealing: Broad clinical role covering verification, IV room, anticoag, kinetics, renal dosing, and med safety for all age groups. UnityPoint offers PTO, parental leave, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, disability, Daily Pay, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, and even pet insurance.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Locum tenens (contract)

Locum tenens (contract) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., no call; ~20 shifts/month

Why it’s appealing: Outpatient radiology clinic covering ED, inpatients, and scheduled outpatients with general radiology plus IR (paracentesis, biopsy, stenting, thrombolysis). Includes paid malpractice, prepaid travel and housing, competitive compensation, and 24/7 consultant support.

Employer: Family Health Care of Siouxland

Location: Northside Clinic, 4230 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51104

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Full-time, non-exempt Roles: RN, LPN, or Certified Medical Assistant

RN, LPN, or Certified Medical Assistant Why it’s appealing: Team-based primary care role with hands-on patient work, phone triage, room prep, and patient education in a clinic setting. Good fit if you like steady hours, close teamwork, and direct patient contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.