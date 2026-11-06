🏭 Sioux City Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Sioux City’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring across skill levels. Here are several solid roles if you like fast-paced, hands-on work and making real products every day.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations in the converting department at a global sustainable packaging company. This role is for someone with 7+ years in corrugated/converting who wants to manage people, production, safety, and P&L while driving continuous improvement.

Employer: Chesterman Company (independent Coca-Cola bottler)

Chesterman Company (independent Coca-Cola bottler) Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time, Hourly/Non-Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:30 am–4:00 pm, occasional Sat; extended hours as needed

Help lead the QC and microbiology labs that keep Coca-Cola and other drinks safe and high quality. You’ll coordinate testing, mentor techs, and review data in a production environment—good for someone with strong computer and problem-solving skills who likes detailed, lab-style work.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Shifts: All shifts

Physical, fast-paced job in a cold storage freezer (-20° to 70°F) moving and stacking product. Good fit if you’re reliable, safety-focused, and able to lift up to 100 lbs and work in cold temps; Tyson offers PTO, 401(k), and health benefits for team members and families.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.