📅 Ho-Chunk, Inc. Siouxland tour with lunch & prizes Nov. 5

📅 Ho-Chunk, Inc. Siouxland Tours on Nov. 5

Ho-Chunk, Inc. is hosting a guided tour on November 5, 2026, from 11:00 AM–4:00 PM in Sioux City, Iowa.

The tour is for Winnebago Tribal and community members and is a chance to:

Meet Ho-Chunk, Inc. employees

Learn about different departments

See the businesses and services in Ho-Chunk, Inc.’s portfolio

The group will travel together by provided transportation to multiple Siouxland locations. Lunch is provided for all registered participants.

Those who complete the full tour and scavenger hunt will be entered to win door prizes at the end of the day.

Space is limited and registration is first come, first served. Register online using the event link.

Planned stops may include: Ho-Chunk Centre, 4th Street Properties, Flatwater Metals, Virginia Square, Flatwater Crossing, Dakota 303, Atokad Horse Track, and WarHorse South Sioux (final stops depend on schedule and group size).

Questions? Contact Terri Lee Medina at tlmedina@hochunkinc.com or (402) 878-2809.