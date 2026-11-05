🚚 Sioux City supply chain jobs with multiple warehouse roles

Sioux City has some solid openings right now if you like keeping things moving, organized, and on time. These roles are hands-on, steady, and based right here in town.

Employer: Seaboard Triumph Foods

Seaboard Triumph Foods Location: Sioux City, IA (plant environment)

(plant environment) Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep the storeroom running: track inventory, issue parts, do data entry, and help with phone calls. This is a good fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, don’t mind hot/cold areas, and are open to forklift training.

Employer: Palmer Candy Company

Location: Sioux City, IA – North Warehouse

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 6:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. , frequent OT Fri/Sat

Full-time, , frequent OT Fri/Sat Salary: Not listed

You’ll run day-to-day dock operations: load/unload trucks, pick and scan orders, tag pallets, and arrange stock. Great if you have 5+ years forklift experience, can lift up to 40–50 lbs, and like a fast-paced warehouse with steady hours and overtime.

Employer: Seaboard Triumph Foods

Seaboard Triumph Foods Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead the parts room team and keep inventory, ordering, and records in line. You’ll oversee clerks, work with suppliers, help manage budgets, and look for ways to improve efficiency. Best for someone with 1–3+ years in leadership, strong Excel skills, and experience around inventory.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.