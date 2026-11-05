🚌 Sioux City Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sioux City has some solid transportation roles right now, from local transit to aviation and regional trucking. Good mix of entry-level and experienced spots, many with training included.

Employer: Siouxland Regional Transit System (via SIMPCO )

Siouxland Regional Transit System (via ) Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Salary: Not listed

Drive ADA-accessible vans and buses, help riders get where they need to go, and be part of a community-focused transit team. Paid CDL training, uniforms, and equipment are provided, and you’ll work with a well-maintained fleet using modern scheduling tools.

Employer: Ascension FBO Network

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Outdoor, hands-on job at the airport fueling, towing, and guiding aircraft while supporting pilots and passengers. Good fit if you like physical work, variety, and want to get into the business aviation world.

Employer: 365 Freight USA

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time, regional

Full-time, regional Salary: $1,600–$1,800 per week

Entry-level CDL-A role built for recent school grads, running regional dry van routes with weekly home time and 100% no-touch, drop-and-hook freight. Comes with paid training, new trucks, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.