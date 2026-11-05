🏥 Sioux City Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Sioux City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid hospital roles and high-paying travel contracts in town. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s a mix of steady full-time and short-term gigs here.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time (Evenings, four 10-hour shifts, 2:00 pm–12:30 am; rotating weekends/holidays)

(Evenings, four 10-hour shifts, 2:00 pm–12:30 am; rotating weekends/holidays) Area: Laboratory – Downtown

You’ll run and interpret lab tests, handle quality control, and help with maintenance and troubleshooting in the chemistry lab. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Medical Technology or related science and ASCP (or equivalent) certification due within 1 year.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time (8-hour shifts between 6:45 am–10:30 pm; mix of day/evening shifts)

(8-hour shifts between 6:45 am–10:30 pm; mix of day/evening shifts) Area: Pharmacy – Downtown

In this hospital role, you’ll verify orders, oversee safe dispensing, support tech staff, and provide clinical services like renal dosing and anticoagulation monitoring for all age groups. Requires a pharmacy degree and Iowa pharmacist license (or eligibility); hospital experience or residency is preferred.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts )

(13 weeks, , 8-hour ) Pay: $2,491 per week (based on 40 hours; stipends subject to confirmation)

Short-term inpatient OT contract with a strong weekly pay package plus day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel perks. Great if you want to boost income while keeping flexibility.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts )

(13 weeks, , 8-hour ) Pay: $1,573 per week (based on 40 hours; stipends subject to confirmation)

Inpatient PTA travel role with steady daytime hours and a full benefits package from Anders Group, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and referral bonuses. Nice option if you want travel experience without leaving Sioux City.

Employer: Siouxland Community Health Center

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time (4-day week: three 8-hour shifts + one 12-hour shift)

Community-focused RN role helping patients manage chronic conditions, set self-care goals, and navigate preauthorizations and screenings. You’ll need an RN license (Associate’s or higher), current BLS, and be willing to obtain Certified Diabetes Educator status within 6 months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.