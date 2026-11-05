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🍽️ Sioux City Food & Hospitality: Multiple Front & Back of House Roles
Sioux City’s food scene is busy right now—sports bars, pizza spots, and casual chains are all hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly crowds, and free or discounted food, this week has some solid options.
Server Assistant / Busser – Texas Roadhouse
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help keep the dining room running smooth by assisting guests, backing up servers, and clearing tables fast. Weekly pay, strong benefits after a year, flexible schedules, and lots of room to grow if you want a long-term restaurant career.
Bartender – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Pour drinks, work the bar in a busy sports environment, and be part of the game-day energy. Good fit if you love the food & beverage world and want to build your bartending career.
Pizza Cook / Line Cook – Old Chicago
- Employer: Old Chicago Restaurants
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (line, prep & pizza cooks)
- Pay: Not listed
Work in a scratch kitchen making pizzas and taproom favorites with a big focus on beer and good food. Flexible schedules, benefits for team members, and chances to move up if you like the back-of-house life.
(Note: Old Chicago has multiple cook postings, but they’re all for similar kitchen roles at the same location.)
Sports Bar & Night Club Bartender – Firehouse Bar
- Employer: Firehouse Bar
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Mix drinks in a nightlife setting with a team that values both teamwork and independence. Experience helps but isn’t required, plus you get an employee discount and a flexible schedule.
Lead Foodservice Team Member – Maverik
- Employer: Maverik, Inc.
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hr
Lead the food side of a busy convenience store—support the team, prep Maverik Bonfire food, and keep service friendly and fast. Comes with fuel and food discounts, profit sharing, and a full benefits package for full-time team members.
If one of these caught your eye, click through and apply soon—food and bar jobs in Sioux City tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.