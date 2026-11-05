🍽️ Sioux City Food & Hospitality: Multiple Front & Back of House Roles

Sioux City’s food scene is busy right now—sports bars, pizza spots, and casual chains are all hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly crowds, and free or discounted food, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep the dining room running smooth by assisting guests, backing up servers, and clearing tables fast. Weekly pay, strong benefits after a year, flexible schedules, and lots of room to grow if you want a long-term restaurant career.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Pour drinks, work the bar in a busy sports environment, and be part of the game-day energy. Good fit if you love the food & beverage world and want to build your bartending career.

Employer: Old Chicago Restaurants

Location: Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA Type: Full-time or Part-time (line, prep & pizza cooks)

(line, prep & pizza cooks) Pay: Not listed

Work in a scratch kitchen making pizzas and taproom favorites with a big focus on beer and good food. Flexible schedules, benefits for team members, and chances to move up if you like the back-of-house life.

(Note: Old Chicago has multiple cook postings, but they’re all for similar kitchen roles at the same location.)

Employer: Firehouse Bar

Location: Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix drinks in a nightlife setting with a team that values both teamwork and independence. Experience helps but isn’t required, plus you get an employee discount and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Maverik, Inc.

Location: Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hr

Lead the food side of a busy convenience store—support the team, prep Maverik Bonfire food, and keep service friendly and fast. Comes with fuel and food discounts, profit sharing, and a full benefits package for full-time team members.

If one of these caught your eye, click through and apply soon—food and bar jobs in Sioux City tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.