🛒 Sioux City Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Sioux City’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national chains adding full-time staff. If you like staying active and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 3251 Gordon Dr., Sioux City, IA 51105

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store side-by-side with the Store Manager, focusing on merchandising, freight, and daily operations. This role is hands-on: stocking, cleaning, opening/closing, and keeping the sales floor sharp while leading a team. Comes with health benefits, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and educational assistance.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule (weekdays)

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not a fixed rate listed)

Daytime role setting up displays, signage, and pricing so the store looks good and is easy to shop. Most of the work is behind the scenes, but you’ll also help customers when needed. Perks include set weekday schedule (for most roles), health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Sioux City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Step into a leadership track role where you help run the front end and support the pharmacy side. You’ll coach the team, handle scheduling and cash, manage inventory, and drive store performance, with training aimed at promotion to Store Manager. Good fit if you want a long-term retail management career and are open to flexible hours.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.