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🛒 Sioux Center Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Sioux Center has a few solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from auto parts to big-box retail. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.
Full Time Counter Professional
- Employer: Arnold Motor Supply
- Location: Sioux Center, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts while working with a tight-knit team that feels like family. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays) and real growth potential—most managers are promoted from within.
Entertainment Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1152
- Location: 255 16th St SW, Sioux Center, IA 51250
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16–$29 per hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives
Greet shoppers, help them pick out TVs, games, and electronics, and keep displays stocked and tidy. Walmart offers health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, which can cover tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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