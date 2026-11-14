Sioux Center has a few solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from auto parts to big-box retail. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Arnold Motor Supply

Arnold Motor Supply Location: Sioux Center, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts while working with a tight-knit team that feels like family. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays) and real growth potential—most managers are promoted from within.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1152

Location: 255 16th St SW, Sioux Center, IA 51250

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$29 per hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Greet shoppers, help them pick out TVs, games, and electronics, and keep displays stocked and tidy. Walmart offers health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, which can cover tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.