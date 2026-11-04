📣 Sioux Center Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $65K+ Roles

Sioux Center has some solid options right now if you’re into sales or marketing. These three full-time roles span healthcare, infrastructure, and equipment sales, all based right here in town.

Employer: Exo

Location: Sioux Center, IA

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $65,000–$110,000/year

Grow revenue for a company that protects critical infrastructure like lighting poles and transmission towers. This role is heavy on national business development, strategic sales planning, and relationship-building, with travel, a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, 10 holidays), and direct impact on company growth.

Employer: Sioux Center Health

Location: Sioux Center, IA

Type: Full-time (primarily days, some weekends/evenings/holidays)

Lead day-to-day marketing for a Top Workplace in Iowa and a highly rated local health system. You’ll manage campaigns, social media, internal communications, events, and graphic design work, partnering closely with leadership to keep messaging on-brand and community-focused.

Employer: New Tec, Inc. / RA Rentals

Location: Sioux Center, IA

Type: Full-time (about 40–45 hours/week, Mon–Fri, in person)

Run marketing across multiple locations and brands, from social media and digital content to events, photography, and video. This is a good fit if you like hands-on creative work, coordinating with sales and service teams, and using tools like Adobe Creative Suite, with a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.