Sinking Spring’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re into precision quality work, high-tech production, or heavy steel welding. Here are a few strong roles worth a look.

Employer: MilliporeSigma

MilliporeSigma Location: Sinking Spring, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$29 per hour

Support the Quality Assurance team by sampling raw materials, reviewing batch records, and helping release finished products in a GMP environment. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with documentation, and want to grow in pharma/life science quality with just a high school diploma or GED to start.

Employer: Alcon

Location: Sinking Spring, PA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: 12-hour rotating nights, 5:00 PM–5:00 AM, 36–48 hrs/week

Run and set up automated and CNC equipment, perform quality checks, and keep production on track for a global eye-care leader. Great if you like hands-on machine work, can handle night shifts, and want room to grow your technical skills in a structured, GMP-driven setting.

Employer: JGM Fabricators & Constructors

Location: Sinking Spring, PA

Type: Full-time (shop-based)

Full-time (shop-based) Pay: $22–$34 per hour (experience & certs)

Weld structural steel for bridges and major infrastructure in a large fabrication shop using FCAW, GMAW/MIG, SAW, and SMAW. Ideal if you have a couple years of structural welding, care about code-quality work, and want overtime, strong benefits, and room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local plants and shops tend to post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.