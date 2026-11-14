Simsbury’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on patient care to advanced imaging and veterinary medicine. Here are several solid roles you can apply to this week.

Employer: Ark Healthcare & Rehabilitation at Governor’s House

Ark Healthcare & Rehabilitation at Governor’s House Location: Simsbury, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

70-bed skilled nursing facility under new ownership with newly negotiated wages and benefits. Looking for Connecticut-certified CNAs for all shifts who want steady work providing basic care to residents in a close-knit setting.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Simsbury Center, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role doing high-quality MRI exams in a fast-paced environment. You’ll run advanced MRI equipment, follow strict safety and screening rules, work closely with radiologists and nurses, and document everything in the EMR.

Employer: Simsbury Veterinary Hospital (Vetcor)

Location: Simsbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Long-standing practice (serving pets since 1982) seeking an experienced veterinarian. Choose an Associate role or step into Chief of Staff leadership, with no weekends or on-call, established clients, and a full benefits package including insurance, 401(k) with match, CE support, and potential sign-on bonus.

If any of these feel like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.