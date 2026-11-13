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Simsbury
⚠️ Simsbury town email down, offices open as usual
11 days ago
⚠️ Town email outage, offices still open
The Town of Simsbury is currently affected by the Microsoft Outlook/email outage.
All town facilities are still open and operating normally, but staff email may not be working right now.
If you need town services today, it’s a good idea to call or visit in person instead of relying on email until the issue is resolved.
More Info: Town of Simsbury email interruption • Simsbury, CT
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