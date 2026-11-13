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Simsbury
⚠️ Simsbury town email down, offices open as usual
10 days ago
⚠️ Town email outage, offices still open
The Town of Simsbury is currently affected by the Microsoft Outlook/Email outage.
All town facilities are open and operating normally, but staff email is impacted.
If you need something from the town today, it’s a good idea to call by phone or stop by in person, since email messages may not go through or be seen right away.
More Info: Town of Simsbury email interruption • Simsbury, CT
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