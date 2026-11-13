Simsbury and nearby spots like West Simsbury and Weatogue have a nice mix of front-line customer service and office-based claims work right now. Good options here if you like helping people, solving problems, and staying busy.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Location: Simsbury, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

You’ll be the friendly face at the gym, greeting members, answering questions, handling payments, and keeping the club clean. This is active work with a lot of member interaction, plus perks like a free Black Card membership and benefits for eligible full-time roles.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: West Simsbury, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)

Competitive pay (not listed) Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date

Help customers pick the right Microsoft tech while hitting sales goals and keeping the department looking sharp. Good fit if you enjoy gadgets, like talking with people, and want employee discounts and access to retirement and well-being benefits.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Weatogue, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay based on skills, experience, and location)

Office-based role handling commercial insurance claims: investigating losses, talking with customers and agents, setting reserves, and negotiating settlements. Comes with paid insurance training, a wide benefits package, and room to grow your career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby that might be an even better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.