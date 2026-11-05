⚖️ Simsbury CT Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Simsbury and nearby Weatogue have a few solid legal/compliance roles right now, from an entry-level internship to a six-figure contracts job.

Employer: Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company (EBAD)

Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company (EBAD) Location: Simsbury, CT

Type: Full-time, 12-week summer internship

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on contracts and compliance work in aerospace and defense. You’ll review customer contracts and NDAs, help manage orders in the ERP system, and support process improvements while learning from industry experts. Great fit for juniors in Business Administration, Legal Studies, or related fields who want real-world experience.

Employer: Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company (EBAD)

Location: Simsbury, CT (hybrid/remote options depending on needs)

(hybrid/remote options depending on needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100K–$135K

Mid- to senior-level contracts role handling government, commercial, and international agreements. You’ll review and negotiate terms, manage NDAs and teaming agreements, support FAR/DFARS compliance, and be a key link between contracts, program management, and leadership. Open to a range of experience levels with clear room to grow.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Weatogue, CT (office 2x/month if near certain hubs; remote considered otherwise)

(office 2x/month if near certain hubs; remote considered otherwise) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by region and experience (not fully specified)

High-visibility role managing complex Long-Term Care professional liability claims from start to finish. You’ll lead strategy on high-severity cases, direct outside counsel, work with clinical experts, and advise underwriting and leadership. Best for someone with 7+ years claims/legal experience and strong healthcare claims background.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.