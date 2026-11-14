Simpsonville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from the warehouse floor to plant leadership. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Simpsonville, SC (Greenville-area converting plant)

(Greenville-area converting plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Quality Department and drive continuous improvement (Lean, 5S, Six Sigma) for one of the country’s largest corrugated packaging companies. This role owns the plant’s Quality Management System, customer complaint follow-up, and “right first time” performance, and is a good fit if you have manufacturing/quality leadership experience and like hands-on problem solving.

Employer: American Plastics

American Plastics Location: Simpsonville, SC

Type: Full-time , 12-hour nights , 2-2-3 schedule

, , Salary: Not listed

Oversee a high-volume injection molding line on nights, leading the team, managing KPIs, and keeping quality and safety on track. The 2-2-3 fixed schedule means a 3-day weekend every other week, and they’re looking for someone with 3–5 years’ experience and strong plastics/injection molding knowledge who’s comfortable both on the floor and in the office.

Employer: Clickstop, Inc.

Location: Simpsonville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $19.00/hour

Hands-on warehouse role picking, packing, shipping, and handling receiving & inventory for multiple product lines. You’ll work Sunday 7:00am–3:30pm & Mon–Thu 9:30am–6:00pm (with a Sunday shift differential) and get strong benefits like $0-premium health insurance, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) match, and ESOP eligibility after a year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.