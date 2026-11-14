Simpsonville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital nursing to hands-on caregiving and rehab therapy. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Prisma Health – Hillcrest Hospital

Prisma Health – Location: Hillcrest/Simpsonville Medical Campus, Simpsonville, SC

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Acute care RN role on a Med/Surg Telemetry unit, focused on evidence-based, patient- and family-centered care. Good fit if you want a busy inpatient setting, day shift work, and the backing of a large health system with clear standards and support.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Simpsonville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with daily routines, meals, mobility, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, performance bonuses, daily pay option, and training with room to advance if you’re dependable and enjoy one-on-one care.

Employer: Simpsonville Post Acute

Location: Simpsonville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27–$32/hour

Provide patient-centered OT treatments in a post-acute/skilled nursing setting under an OT’s direction. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and PRN options across their network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.