Puppy lovers in Simpsonville, SC, meet some very special little dogs who are ready for their forever homes. All of these pups are with A New Leash On Life and are looking for families who will cherish them.

Breed: Shih Poo (Shih Tzu / Poodle mix)

Shih Poo (Shih Tzu / Poodle mix) Age: Baby (about 4–5 months)

Baby (about 4–5 months) Gender: Female

Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Size: 7 lbs now, expected around 12 lbs full grown

7 lbs now, expected around 12 lbs full grown Personality: Super friendly, adores children, very well-behaved, smart

Super friendly, adores children, very well-behaved, smart Training: Nearly housetrained, sleeps about 9 hours at night

Nearly housetrained, sleeps about 9 hours at night Adoption Fee: $1,400

Shelter: A New Leash On Life

Cassie is a tiny, bright little girl who loves everyone she meets and is especially good with kids. She’s already doing great with house training and sleeping through the night, which is a big plus for a puppy.

👉 Meet Cassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mini Goldendoodle

Mini Goldendoodle Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Cream

Cream Size: Expected 25–27 lbs full grown

Expected 25–27 lbs full grown Personality: Sweet, loving, gentle; a bit shy at first but warms up quickly

Sweet, loving, gentle; a bit shy at first but warms up quickly Good with: Other dogs and children

Training: Doing great with house training, learning to walk politely on leash, learning basic commands, sleeps about 9 hours at night

Doing great with house training, learning to walk politely on leash, learning basic commands, sleeps about 9 hours at night Adoption Fee: $1,400

Shelter: A New Leash On Life

Harris is a soft-hearted boy who may start out shy but soon shows his gentle, loving side. He’s already working on manners and leash skills, making him a wonderful choice for a family ready to keep up his training.

👉 Meet Harris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle

Miniature Poodle Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Personality: Outgoing, playful, silly, very sweet; loves people and children

Outgoing, playful, silly, very sweet; loves people and children Training: Knows several commands, learns quickly

Knows several commands, learns quickly Adoption Fee: $1,400

Shelter: A New Leash On Life

Koffee is the life of the party and a cuddle bug all in one. He’s playful and funny, keeps everyone laughing, and then happily curls up to sleep in your arms. He’s also very smart and enjoys learning new things.

👉 Meet Koffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cockapoo (Cocker Spaniel / Poodle mix)

Cockapoo (Cocker Spaniel / Poodle mix) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Size: About 4 lbs now; small when grown (shelter notes 20–12 lbs expected)

About 4 lbs now; small when grown (shelter notes 20–12 lbs expected) Personality: Extremely sweet, loves to be held and cuddled, very people-focused

Extremely sweet, loves to be held and cuddled, very people-focused Background: Surrendered by previous owner due to lack of time

Surrendered by previous owner due to lack of time Adoption Fee: $1,200

Shelter: A New Leash On Life

Ginger is a tiny cuddle companion who just wants to be with her person. She was given up only because her previous owner didn’t have enough time, and now she’s waiting for a family who can give her the attention she loves.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these puppies, please visit A New Leash On Life online (they direct adopters to apply at 4anewleashonlife.org) and submit an adoption application, or follow the links above to learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.