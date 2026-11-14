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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Simpsonville
Puppy lovers in Simpsonville, SC, meet some very special little dogs who are ready for their forever homes. All of these pups are with A New Leash On Life and are looking for families who will cherish them.
Cassie
- Breed: Shih Poo (Shih Tzu / Poodle mix)
- Age: Baby (about 4–5 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Size: 7 lbs now, expected around 12 lbs full grown
- Personality: Super friendly, adores children, very well-behaved, smart
- Training: Nearly housetrained, sleeps about 9 hours at night
- Adoption Fee: $1,400
- Shelter: A New Leash On Life
Cassie is a tiny, bright little girl who loves everyone she meets and is especially good with kids. She’s already doing great with house training and sleeping through the night, which is a big plus for a puppy.
👉 Meet Cassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harris
- Breed: Mini Goldendoodle
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Size: Expected 25–27 lbs full grown
- Personality: Sweet, loving, gentle; a bit shy at first but warms up quickly
- Good with: Other dogs and children
- Training: Doing great with house training, learning to walk politely on leash, learning basic commands, sleeps about 9 hours at night
- Adoption Fee: $1,400
- Shelter: A New Leash On Life
Harris is a soft-hearted boy who may start out shy but soon shows his gentle, loving side. He’s already working on manners and leash skills, making him a wonderful choice for a family ready to keep up his training.
👉 Meet Harris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Koffee
- Breed: Miniature Poodle
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Personality: Outgoing, playful, silly, very sweet; loves people and children
- Training: Knows several commands, learns quickly
- Adoption Fee: $1,400
- Shelter: A New Leash On Life
Koffee is the life of the party and a cuddle bug all in one. He’s playful and funny, keeps everyone laughing, and then happily curls up to sleep in your arms. He’s also very smart and enjoys learning new things.
👉 Meet Koffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ginger
- Breed: Cockapoo (Cocker Spaniel / Poodle mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Size: About 4 lbs now; small when grown (shelter notes 20–12 lbs expected)
- Personality: Extremely sweet, loves to be held and cuddled, very people-focused
- Background: Surrendered by previous owner due to lack of time
- Adoption Fee: $1,200
- Shelter: A New Leash On Life
Ginger is a tiny cuddle companion who just wants to be with her person. She was given up only because her previous owner didn’t have enough time, and now she’s waiting for a family who can give her the attention she loves.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these puppies, please visit A New Leash On Life online (they direct adopters to apply at 4anewleashonlife.org) and submit an adoption application, or follow the links above to learn more.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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