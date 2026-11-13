Simpsonville’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Location: Simpsonville, SC (works across multiple nearby stores)

(works across multiple nearby stores) Type: Full-time, day shift (office closes at 6pm)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Open until filled

This role mixes customer service, sales, and light property upkeep. You’ll help people choose storage units, handle payments, and keep the site clean, with daytime hours and growth paths across over 4,000 locations.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: Simpsonville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may include short-term incentive pay)

Lead the whole store: hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and customer service. Good fit if you have retail management experience and want full responsibility for a busy neighborhood store.

Employer: Bridgestone Retail Operations (Firestone / Tires Plus, etc.)

(Firestone / Tires Plus, etc.) Location: Simpsonville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.65 – $24.46 per hour

Help customers in person and by phone, sell tires and auto services, and keep visits running smoothly. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.