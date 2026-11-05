🍽️ Several Simpsonville Food Service Jobs with Flexible Hours

Simpsonville’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like people, fast-paced shifts, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Bertolo's Pizza

Bertolo's Pizza Location: Simpsonville, SC

Salary: $9.00/hr + tips (10% tip-out)

Type: Part-time, evenings (about 10–18 hrs/week)

Family-owned pizza shop looking for a friendly front counter teammate to greet guests, take orders (in person and by phone), run food, and keep the dining room clean. Must be 16+ with Friday and Saturday availability; you get an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: Simpsonville, SC

Salary: Competitive pay (weekly; same-day pay access)

Competitive pay (weekly; same-day pay access) Type: Part-time

Back-of-house role cooking classic comfort food in a busy kitchen. No restaurant experience needed—training starts day 1, with weekly pay, health insurance eligibility for part-timers, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% discount on food and retail.

Employer: Maple Street Biscuit Company

Maple Street Biscuit Company Location: Simpsonville, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Front-of-house role where you’ll greet guests, run the register, keep the dining room tidy, and help with handcrafted drinks. Standout perk: no night shifts—they close after lunch. Offers weekly pay, same-day pay access, day-1 medical eligibility, a free meal each shift, and a 35% discount.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.