🛒 Simpsonville, SC Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Simpsonville’s retail scene is busy and growing, with steady openings for people who like helping customers face‑to‑face. Here are a few solid options if you enjoy fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Simpsonville, SC (Harrison Bridge Rd)

Type: Full-time, in-store

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role grooming dogs and other pets — bathing, haircuts, nail trims, and more — while talking with pet parents about care and products. Comes with Petco discounts, benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths like Grooming Salon Leader or Mentor.

Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store)

(Check / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store) Location: Simpsonville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small financial services store, helping customers with loans and other products while handling cash, phone calls, and daily operations. Good fit if you have customer service + cash handling experience and want a step up into management.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 699 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC

Type: Part-time (Customer Lead / Front End)

Salary: Not listed

Front-end role where you ring up customers, handle cash, and help manage the front end when needed. Great if you like staying busy, being on your feet, and giving friendly, fast service in a grocery setting.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.