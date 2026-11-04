🏥 Simpsonville Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles

Simpsonville’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and emergency centers investing in strong clinical leaders. If you’re ready to step into (or grow in) a leadership role, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health Location: Simpsonville, SC (Five Forks Emergency Center)

(Five Forks Emergency Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy clinical lab that supports emergency care, from Chemistry and Hematology to Microbiology and more. This role is ideal if you have strong lab experience, MLS certification, and want to supervise staff, manage schedules, and keep the lab survey-ready while enjoying robust Bon Secours benefits and education support.

Employer: Grace Health (listed via Caribbean Fusion Restaurant and Grocery)

(listed via Caribbean Fusion Restaurant and Grocery) Location: Simpsonville, SC 29681

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $65,000 – $72,000 per year, plus performance bonuses

Oversee the entire clinical side of a primary care clinic, leading LPNs and MAs, running daily huddles, and driving value-based care results. Great fit for an RN with a current SC license who loves organizing clinic flow, coaching staff, and still practicing nursing (triage, wellness visits) with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Simpsonville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $67.05 – $90.55 per hour

Run a community pharmacy while providing direct patient care through counseling, immunizations, and clinical services. This role is for a licensed pharmacist (BS Pharmacy or PharmD) who wants to manage workflow, lead a team, handle inventory and financials, and build relationships with local providers.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.