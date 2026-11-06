🛒 Simpsonville, KY Retail Jobs – Multiple Supervisor Roles Open

Simpsonville’s outlet scene is busy, and brands are hiring leaders who love people, sales, and a fast pace. If you’ve got retail or hospitality experience, these roles could be a solid next step.

Employer: Nike

Nike Location: Simpsonville, KY (1155 Buck Creek Rd)

(1155 Buck Creek Rd) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team as a "Coach" in a high-volume Nike store, focusing on customer service, sales, and team development. This role comes with strong perks like healthcare, paid time off, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and up to 50% employee discount at Nike, Converse, and Jordan.

Alternate posting of the same role: View on Indeed

Employer: The North Face / VF Corporation

Location: Simpsonville, KY

Type: Full-time

Hiring range: $17.50 – $24.00 per hour + incentive potential

Support the store leadership team, coach associates, and keep the floor running smoothly while delivering a high-touch customer experience. Great fit if you like an outdoor/adventure brand, enjoy mentoring others, and want a role with bonus potential and full VF benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s looking for a retail leadership role nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.