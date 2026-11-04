🍽️ Multiple Simpsonville Food Jobs with Free Meals & Weekly Pay

Simpsonville’s travel stop scene is busy, and that means steady food service work with room to grow. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly regulars, and solid benefits, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J Location: Simpsonville, KY

Pay: $11.60 – $15.70 per hour

Type: Full-time

This role is all about quick, friendly service—taking orders, running the register, prepping food, and keeping the restaurant clean. Weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢ fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-timers, PTO, and a 401(k) make this a strong option if you want steady hours and benefits.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Simpsonville, KY

Pay: $11.60 – $15.70 per hour

Type: Full-time

Bake and package fresh items, stock your station, and follow clear food safety steps. You get the same perks as other Pilot roles—weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-timers, PTO, and 401(k)—plus a job that’s a bit more focused on baking and prep.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.