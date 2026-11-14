undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Simi Valley Retail Jobs With Multiple Management Openings
Simi Valley retail is hiring for hands-on leaders right now, with solid hourly pay and real growth paths. If you’ve got store leadership experience, these roles let you run the floor, coach a team, and earn bonuses.
Retail Store Manager – 5.11
- Employer: 5.11
- Location: Simi Valley, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.00–$30.00 per hour + bonus
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a high-energy store focused on performance gear for people who love adventure and the outdoors. You’ll run daily operations, coach your team, own sales goals, and get strong perks like health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and employee discounts on 5.11 gear.
Alternate posting: You can also view this role on Indeed here: Retail Store Manager – 5.11 (Indeed)
Retail Sales Manager (Assistant Manager) – Harbor Freight Tools
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Simi Valley, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.50–$31.35 per hour + monthly bonus
- Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you want stable hours and a clear path to promotion. You’ll lead the team on the sales floor, keep the store safe and organized, and cross-train in all areas, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO up to 152 hours/year, paid sick time, and associate discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.