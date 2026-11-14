Simi Valley retail is hiring for hands-on leaders right now, with solid hourly pay and real growth paths. If you’ve got store leadership experience, these roles let you run the floor, coach a team, and earn bonuses.

Employer: 5.11

5.11 Location: Simi Valley, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00–$30.00 per hour + bonus

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a high-energy store focused on performance gear for people who love adventure and the outdoors. You’ll run daily operations, coach your team, own sales goals, and get strong perks like health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and employee discounts on 5.11 gear.

Alternate posting: You can also view this role on Indeed here: Retail Store Manager – 5.11 (Indeed)

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Simi Valley, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.50–$31.35 per hour + monthly bonus

Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you want stable hours and a clear path to promotion. You’ll lead the team on the sales floor, keep the store safe and organized, and cross-train in all areas, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO up to 152 hours/year, paid sick time, and associate discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.