Simi Valley neighbors are sharing some handy free deals this week. Here are a few you can check out and claim if they fit your needs.

Item: Free firewood

Condition: Not specified

Location: Coyote Hills Park, Simi Valley, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Simple listing for free firewood. Great if you need wood for a fire pit or outdoor use. Be sure to confirm how much is available and where exactly to pick up within the park.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Wooden dresser with attached mirror

Condition: Not specified

Location: The Marketplace, Simi Valley, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Spacious wooden dresser with an attached mirror. It has multiple drawers for storage, so it could work well in a bedroom or guest room. Check the listing for any size details and to arrange pickup at The Marketplace.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

These free items can go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before heading over.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.