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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Simi Valley Right Now
Simi Valley neighbors are sharing some handy free deals this week. Here are a few you can check out and claim if they fit your needs.
Free Firewood
Item: Free firewood
Condition: Not specified
Location: Coyote Hills Park, Simi Valley, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Simple listing for free firewood. Great if you need wood for a fire pit or outdoor use. Be sure to confirm how much is available and where exactly to pick up within the park.
Wooden Dresser with Mirror
Item: Wooden dresser with attached mirror
Condition: Not specified
Location: The Marketplace, Simi Valley, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Spacious wooden dresser with an attached mirror. It has multiple drawers for storage, so it could work well in a bedroom or guest room. Check the listing for any size details and to arrange pickup at The Marketplace.
These free items can go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before heading over.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.