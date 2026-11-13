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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Simi Valley and Nearby
There are a few nice free items available around Simi Valley and nearby neighborhoods. If you need a bed or something to help your pet, these might be a good fit.
Dreamscape Twin Bed with Mattress
Item: Dreamscape twin bed frame with mattress
Condition: Not stated (wooden frame, mattress included)
Location: Saint Clair, Simi Valley, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Wooden twin bed frame with a Dreamscape mattress included. Good for a child’s room, guest room, or small space. You’ll need to bring help to carry and a vehicle big enough for a twin frame and mattress.
Pet Bed Ramp
Item: Pet bed ramp for small dogs
Condition: Not stated
Location: Sycamore Village, Ventura, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Free ramp to help small dogs get up on a bed or couch. The owner no longer needs it and is happy to give it away. You can even bring your pup to see if the ramp works for them when you pick it up.
These free deals can go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.