There are a few nice free items available around Simi Valley and nearby neighborhoods. If you need a bed or something to help your pet, these might be a good fit.

Item: Dreamscape twin bed frame with mattress

Condition: Not stated (wooden frame, mattress included)

Location: Saint Clair, Simi Valley, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Wooden twin bed frame with a Dreamscape mattress included. Good for a child’s room, guest room, or small space. You’ll need to bring help to carry and a vehicle big enough for a twin frame and mattress.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Pet bed ramp for small dogs

Condition: Not stated

Location: Sycamore Village, Ventura, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Free ramp to help small dogs get up on a bed or couch. The owner no longer needs it and is happy to give it away. You can even bring your pup to see if the ramp works for them when you pick it up.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

These free deals can go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.