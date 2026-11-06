💰 $25,000 available for 2027 Simi Valley community events

💰 Apply now: City funding for 2027 community events

The City of Simi Valley is accepting applications for City Support of Special Events to help fund local non-profit community events planned for 2027.

Total available funding: $25,000

Who can apply: Local non-profit organizations recognized by the IRS

recognized by the Application deadline: 11:59 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2026

How to apply: Online at www.simivalley.org/specialevents or in person at City Hall

Applications will be reviewed by the Special Event Support Review Committee, which includes reps from the four Neighborhood Councils and the Council On Aging. Applicant presentations are tentatively set for Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Committee’s funding recommendations will go to the City Council for final approval in January 2027.

Questions? Contact the Office of the City Manager at (805) 583-6380 or visit www.simivalley.org/specialevents.