🏥 Simi Valley Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Simi Valley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital front desks to high-earning clinical roles. Here are a few solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Adventist Health

Adventist Health Location: Simi Valley, CA (onsite at the hospital)

(onsite at the hospital) Type: Part-time , variable shift, 8-hour shifts

, variable shift, 8-hour shifts Salary: Not listed

Help patients check in, verify insurance, and get to the right department. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want hospital experience without full-time hours.

Employer: Adventist Health

Adventist Health Location: Simi Valley, CA (onsite at the hospital)

(onsite at the hospital) Type: Full-time , variable shift, 8-hour shifts

, variable shift, 8-hour shifts Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as the part-time role—patient registration, insurance checks, and paperwork—but with full-time hours and more steady scheduling. Great entry point if you want to build a long-term career in hospital admin.

Employer: PDS Health

Location: Simi Valley, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$390,000 annually, plus benefits

Work in a modern, tech-forward practice with mentorship from an owner dentist, 600+ hours of CE, and a clear path to practice ownership. Ideal if you’re a new grad or experienced dentist looking to grow your skills and income.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Simi Valley tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.