🛒 Simi Valley Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Simi Valley has some solid front-line roles right now, from mall retail to brand-name merchandiser jobs. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Simi Valley, CA (primary area Thousand Oaks with Simi Valley and nearby cities on your route)

(primary area Thousand Oaks with Simi Valley and nearby cities on your route) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour + mileage reimbursement and bonus eligibility

+ mileage reimbursement and bonus eligibility Why it’s interesting: You’ll stock and merchandise famous snacks like Oreo, Ritz, belVita, Chips Ahoy, Triscuit in grocery stores, build displays, and place orders via tablet. Comes with strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid vacation/holidays, tuition help) if you don’t mind early mornings, driving your own car, and physical work.

Employer: VF Corporation (Vans)

Location: Simi Valley, CA – Simi Valley Mall

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.90–$24.84/hour + potential incentives/bonuses

+ potential incentives/bonuses Why it’s interesting: Lead the sales floor at a well-known skate and lifestyle brand, coaching associates and stepping in when managers are out. Good fit if you enjoy a creative, youth-focused vibe and want leadership experience without giving up flexibility.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Simi Valley, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.60–$24.19/hour

Why it’s interesting: You’ll be the go-to person in the store for printing, signs, graphics, and shipping, handling complex orders and helping guide the team. Great if you like problem-solving, learning equipment, and staying busy in a fast-paced, customer-facing setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.