🏥 Silvis, IL Travel ED RN Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Silvis is hot right now for travel ED nurses, with several agencies offering strong weekly pay and night shifts. If you’re an experienced ER RN looking to stack contracts, this little river town is worth a look.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Silvis, IL

Type: Full-time, Travel

Schedule: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights , EOW/EOH

, , , EOW/EOH Pay: $2,147 per week (estimate; based on 36 hrs)

Travel ED RN role with a 13-week night shift contract and every other weekend/holiday. Good fit if you want steady hours and like working with a nurse-founded agency.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Silvis, IL

Type: Travel

Start Date: 11/15/2026

Schedule: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, , Pay: $2,130 per week (estimate; based on 36 hrs)

Emergency Room RN contract focused on triage and high-acuity care in a fast-paced ED. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Silvis, IL

Type: Full-time, Travel

Start Date: 11/23/2026

Schedule: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, , Pay: $2,183 per week (estimate; based on 36 hrs)

Higher-paying ED RN travel contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Includes Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing options, and weekly direct deposit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each agency can often show you similar ED contracts nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.