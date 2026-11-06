undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Silvis, IL Travel ED RN Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Silvis is hot right now for travel ED nurses, with several agencies offering strong weekly pay and night shifts. If you’re an experienced ER RN looking to stack contracts, this little river town is worth a look.
Travel ED RN – $2,147/week (Nights, 13 Weeks)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Silvis, IL
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, EOW/EOH
- Pay: $2,147 per week (estimate; based on 36 hrs)
Travel ED RN role with a 13-week night shift contract and every other weekend/holiday. Good fit if you want steady hours and like working with a nurse-founded agency.
Travel Nurse RN – ED – $2,130/week (Nights, 13 Weeks)
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Silvis, IL
- Type: Travel
- Start Date: 11/15/2026
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Pay: $2,130 per week (estimate; based on 36 hrs)
Emergency Room RN contract focused on triage and high-acuity care in a fast-paced ED. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.
Travel ED RN – $2,183/week (Nights, 13 Weeks)
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Silvis, IL
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Start Date: 11/23/2026
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Pay: $2,183 per week (estimate; based on 36 hrs)
Higher-paying ED RN travel contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Includes Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing options, and weekly direct deposit.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each agency can often show you similar ED contracts nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.