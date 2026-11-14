📅 LCES week of Nov 16–19: key updates for PK–5 families

LCES is sharing reminders and upcoming dates for the next few weeks.

Weather & safety



Send an extra set of clothes in your child’s backpack (PK–5).

in your child’s backpack (PK–5).

Dress kids in winter gear (coats, gloves, hats, etc.) and label everything .

(coats, gloves, hats, etc.) and .

Use extra caution in parking lots and on outside stairs due to snow and ice.



Important school dates (PK–5)



Nov 23 & 24: Thanksgiving Lunch at LCES .

Thanksgiving Lunch at .

Nov 25–29: Fall Break – NO SCHOOL .

.

Nov 30–Dec 17: 12 Days of Attendance & Panther Pride Spirit Days.

12 Days of Attendance & Panther Pride Spirit Days.

Dec 10: PK–5 Winter Festival at LCES, 5:30–7:00 pm .

PK–5 Winter Festival at .

Dec 18–Jan 3: Winter Break – NO SCHOOL.



K–5 highlights



November HOWL focus: Gratitude .

.

Perfect Attendance Pizza raffle on Nov 16.



Project Dream (K–5)



Nov 20: All K–12 going to the movies in Silverthorne , 9:00–2:30 (watch for permission slips).

All K–12 going to the movies in , 9:00–2:30 (watch for permission slips).

No Project Dream Nov 25–27 .

.

Winter break camp Dec 28–31 (details coming).

(details coming).

Contact Julia Frattolin – 719-293-5363, jfrattolin@lakecountyschools.net.



Preschool / The Center



Preschool Thanksgiving Lunch: Mon, Nov 23 at LCES (enter main entrance to sign in, pay, then meet in the gym).

at LCES (enter main entrance to sign in, pay, then meet in the gym).

Head Start has a few openings – families can ask at school or apply via the website.

– families can ask at school or apply via the website.

For late arrivals after 9:10 am or bus absences, contact Marissa Martinez – 719-486-6927 (office), 719-427-7075 (cell), mamartinez@lakecountyschools.net.



Family support



Tree of Sharing program offers gift cards for children/teens up to age 17; families can apply using the online Tree of Sharing Participant Sign Up form.



Main LCES office: 719-486-6890.



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