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Lake County
📅 LCES Nov 16–19 updates, breaks, and family programs
2 days ago
📅 LCES week of Nov 16–19: key updates for PK–5 families
LCES is sharing reminders and upcoming dates for the next few weeks.
Weather & safety
- Send an extra set of clothes in your child’s backpack (PK–5).
- Dress kids in winter gear (coats, gloves, hats, etc.) and label everything.
- Use extra caution in parking lots and on outside stairs due to snow and ice.
Important school dates (PK–5)
- Nov 23 & 24: Thanksgiving Lunch at LCES.
- Nov 25–29: Fall Break – NO SCHOOL.
- Nov 30–Dec 17: 12 Days of Attendance & Panther Pride Spirit Days.
- Dec 10: PK–5 Winter Festival at LCES, 5:30–7:00 pm.
- Dec 18–Jan 3: Winter Break – NO SCHOOL.
K–5 highlights
- November HOWL focus: Gratitude.
- Perfect Attendance Pizza raffle on Nov 16.
Project Dream (K–5)
- Nov 20: All K–12 going to the movies in Silverthorne, 9:00–2:30 (watch for permission slips).
- No Project Dream Nov 25–27.
- Winter break camp Dec 28–31 (details coming).
- Contact Julia Frattolin – 719-293-5363, jfrattolin@lakecountyschools.net.
Preschool / The Center
- Preschool Thanksgiving Lunch: Mon, Nov 23 at LCES (enter main entrance to sign in, pay, then meet in the gym).
- Head Start has a few openings – families can ask at school or apply via the website.
- For late arrivals after 9:10 am or bus absences, contact Marissa Martinez – 719-486-6927 (office), 719-427-7075 (cell), mamartinez@lakecountyschools.net.
Family support
- Tree of Sharing program offers gift cards for children/teens up to age 17; families can apply using the online Tree of Sharing Participant Sign Up form.
Main LCES office: 719-486-6890.
More Info: LCES Panther Cub Communication #16 - Lake County E...
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