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🚧 Silverthorne, CO Construction Jobs With Travel & Per Diem (Multiple Roles)
Silverthorne’s construction scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like working with heavy equipment and don’t mind travel.
Below are several solid openings with Phillips Infrastructure in and around Silverthorne, CO.
Field Mechanic (Travel, Heavy Equipment)
- Employer: Phillips Infrastructure (also listed as Phillips Inc)
- Location: Silverthorne, CO (travel required)
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $25–$35/hour + $250 daily per diem
- Schedule: 6-day work week, 12-hour day shifts
Inspect, maintain, and repair construction vehicles and heavy equipment using hand and power tools. This role is ideal if you already have 2–3 years of mechanic experience, your own tools, a valid driver’s license, and you’re willing to travel and be away from home for long stretches. A pre-employment physical is required.
Mechanic Assistant (Project Near Leadville)
- Employer: Phillips Infrastructure
- Location: Based in Silverthorne, CO; project near Leadville, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$25/hour + $250 daily per diem
Support the mechanic with tune-ups, oil changes, brakes, electrical work, and test drives on vehicles and equipment. Good fit if you have strong mechanical skills, can use hand and power tools, and can follow repair manuals. MSHA Part 48 is required, and you’ll also need to pass a pre-employment physical.
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.