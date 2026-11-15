Silverdale has some very special kittens waiting for homes at Kitsap Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a tiny purr machine to your life, these babies would love a safe, cozy place to grow up.

Each kitten will need:

A quiet, safe space to start

Toys and scratching posts

A comfy bed for naps

Regular vet care and vaccinations

All kittens listed have an adoption fee of $175 and are located at Kitsap Humane Society in Silverdale, WA. For questions, call (360) 692-6977.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Adoption Fee: $175

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Purple People Eater is one of a group of young kittens looking for a loving home that can keep up with kitten energy and play. His personality will keep growing and changing as he matures, so his new family should be ready for fun and patience as he learns.

👉 Meet Purple People Eater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Adoption Fee: $175

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Batty Bat is another sweet baby from this kitten group. He’ll thrive in a home that offers playtime, scratching posts, and gentle guidance as he grows into his own unique personality.

👉 Meet Batty Bat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Adoption Fee: $175

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Ghost Busters is a young kitten who will need a safe indoor space, toys, and regular vet care. Like all kittens, his personality will continue to develop as he grows.

👉 Meet Ghost Busters and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Adoption Fee: $175

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Dragonfly is part of this playful kitten crew. He’ll do best with a family ready for active play, kitten-proofed spaces, and lots of love as he grows up.

👉 Meet Dragonfly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Adoption Fee: $175

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Weavil is another baby in need of a forever home that can offer safe spaces, toys, and patient guidance as he learns about the world.

👉 Meet Weavil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Adoption Fee: $175

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Lucy Liu is a fluffy baby who will enjoy a cozy bed, fun toys, and a family that understands kittens are still growing into their personalities and manners.

👉 Meet Lucy Liu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Silverdale, WA, consider visiting Kitsap Humane Society to meet these kittens in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.