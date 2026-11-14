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🐶 Gentle, Shy & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Silverdale
Silverdale has some very special dogs waiting at Kitsap Humane Society for their forever homes. If you’re looking for a new best friend, these pups might be the perfect match.
Nataya
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: About 84 lbs
- Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society
- Phone: (360) 692-6977
Nataya is a newer arrival, and the team is still getting to know her, but they already know she has lots of love to give. If you’re looking for a big, loving companion, come meet her and see if she’s your match.
👉 Meet Nataya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cobalt
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society
- Phone: (360) 692-6977
Cobalt is a young pup with plenty of love to share. Staff are still learning his likes and dislikes, but he’s already showing what a sweet dog he can be. He can go home with his friend Iron, so if you’re thinking about a pair, ask the shelter about them together.
👉 Meet Cobalt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brutus
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society
- Phone: (360) 692-6977
Brutus is another newer face at the shelter, and he’s already winning hearts. Staff suggest he may do best in a home with children over 10 years old, so he can feel comfortable and safe while he settles in.
👉 Meet Brutus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oso
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey (with secondary coloring noted on profile)
- Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society
- Phone: (360) 692-6977
A little about Oso:
- Needs a little time to warm up, but he’s so worth the wait
- Happy to hang out wherever you are
- Truly “Oh So” special
Oso would enjoy a home that:
- Is predictable and not too chaotic
- Is a chill, kid-savvy environment (kids 6+ ideal)
- Likes leisurely scenic walks more than high-energy adventures
Oso is currently in foster care, not at the shelter. To meet him, please click “Meet Me” on his online profile to set up a visit.
👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Silverdale, WA, consider visiting Kitsap Humane Society or calling (360) 692-6977 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.