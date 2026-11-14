Silverdale has some very special dogs waiting at Kitsap Humane Society for their forever homes. If you’re looking for a new best friend, these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 4 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

with Weight: About 84 lbs

About Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Nataya is a newer arrival, and the team is still getting to know her, but they already know she has lots of love to give. If you’re looking for a big, loving companion, come meet her and see if she’s your match.

👉 Meet Nataya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

with Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Cobalt is a young pup with plenty of love to share. Staff are still learning his likes and dislikes, but he’s already showing what a sweet dog he can be. He can go home with his friend Iron, so if you’re thinking about a pair, ask the shelter about them together.

👉 Meet Cobalt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Brutus is another newer face at the shelter, and he’s already winning hearts. Staff suggest he may do best in a home with children over 10 years old, so he can feel comfortable and safe while he settles in.

👉 Meet Brutus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey (with secondary coloring noted on profile)

(with secondary coloring noted on profile) Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

A little about Oso:

Needs a little time to warm up , but he’s so worth the wait

, but he’s Happy to hang out wherever you are

Truly “Oh So” special

Oso would enjoy a home that:

Is predictable and not too chaotic

and not too chaotic Is a chill, kid-savvy environment (kids 6+ ideal)

(kids ideal) Likes leisurely scenic walks more than high-energy adventures

Oso is currently in foster care, not at the shelter. To meet him, please click “Meet Me” on his online profile to set up a visit.

👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Silverdale, WA, consider visiting Kitsap Humane Society or calling (360) 692-6977 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.