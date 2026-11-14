Looking for a feline friend in Silverdale, WA? These adoptable cats at Kitsap Humane Society are hoping for loving homes and cozy laps.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Simon is part of a bonded pair with Tiny Tabby, and they must be adopted together. The shelter is still getting to know him, but they already know he has lots of love to give. You’re welcome to stop by the shelter to meet him and see if this sweet duo is your perfect match.

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Tiny Tabby is the other half of this bonded pair with Simon, and they need to go home together. Staff are still learning his likes and dislikes, but he’s described as having plenty of love to share. Come spend some time with this pair and see if they’re the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Tiny Tabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Cloudy is a sweet adult kitty with lots of love to give. The shelter is still getting to know her, but they note she may do best in a home with children over 6 years old, as she can be a bit sensitive at first. If you have a calmer household and some patience, Cloudy could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Cloudy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Silverdale, WA area, consider visiting Kitsap Humane Society or calling (360) 692-6977 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.