🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Silverdale, WA

Silverdale has some very sweet dogs waiting at Kitsap Humane Society for their forever homes. If you’re looking for a young companion, these pups might be the perfect fit for your family.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Personality notes: Staff are still getting to know Mija , but she’s already showing she has plenty of love to give.

Staff are still getting to know , but she’s already showing she has plenty of love to give. Best home: May do best in a home with children over 6 years old.

You’re welcome to stop by the shelter to meet Mija in person and see if she’s your match.

👉 Meet Mija and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Personality notes: Another newer arrival, Tater is also still being evaluated, but he’s described as having lots of love to share.

Another newer arrival, is also still being evaluated, but he’s described as having lots of love to share. Best home: May do best in a home with children over 10 years old.

Come by KHS to say hello to Tater and see if he’s the right big buddy for you.

👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Needs: A safe, cozy space of his own Plenty of toys and playtime Regular vet visits and vaccinations Training, patience, and positive socialization with people, places, and other experiences



Mr. Jim Business is a classic puppy: he’ll need time, structure, and love to grow into a confident adult dog.

👉 Meet Mr. Jim Business and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Silverdale, WA, consider visiting Kitsap Humane Society to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.