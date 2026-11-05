🏥 Silverdale, WA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Silverdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to small private practices. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and keep your commute short.

Employer: Universal HCR

Universal HCR Location: Silverdale, WA 98383

Type: Contract , 12‑hour night shifts (7:00 PM – 7:30 AM)

, 12‑hour Pay: $2,400 – $2,450 per week

Fast‑paced ER role caring for patients with trauma, acute illness, and life‑threatening conditions. Requires at least 1 year in a larger trauma setting plus ACLS, BLS, NIHSS, PALS, and TNCC. Good fit if you like high‑acuity cases and steady night work.

Employer: The Doctors Clinic – ASC Surgery Center

Location: Silverdale, WA

Type: Full‑time (1.0 FTE) , Monday–Friday, 7–7

, Pay range: $28.90 – $45.17/hr (Surgery Tech)

$31.17 – $48.71/hr (Certified Surgery Tech)

Day‑shift surgery center role with no listed weekends, focused on scrub tech duties, sterile technique, and instrument processing. Position is union‑represented and comes with medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with profit sharing, and other union benefits for eligible FTEs.

Employer: Dmitri Vasin MD (small private practice)

Location: Silverdale, WA

Type: Part‑time / fill‑in , 16–32 hours/week, Mon–Thu

, Pay: $26.00 – $28.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off (for eligible hours)

Hands‑on clinic role in a small office, mixing patient intake and vitals with front‑desk and phone work. Best for an experienced MA (ideally 5+ years) who likes a quieter setting and a Monday–Thursday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare jobs here tend to move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.