🐱 Silverdale Cats Ready for Adoption at Kitsap Humane Society

Looking for a feline friend in Silverdale, WA? These adoptable cats at Kitsap Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Dilute calico

Weight: ~7.8 lbs

~7.8 lbs Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Shelter staff are still getting to know Heavy Metal, but they already know she has plenty of love to give. If you’d like to meet her, you can stop by the shelter and spend some time getting acquainted.

👉 Meet Heavy Metal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $100 (each; must be adopted together with Alt Rock)

(each; must be adopted together with Alt Rock) Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Reggae is part of a bonded pair with Alt Rock. They must go home together and will do best in a home that can welcome two feline friends at once. Staff are still learning their personalities, but they’re sure these two have lots of love to share.

👉 Meet Reggae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Primary Color: Calico (per shelter listing)

Calico (per shelter listing) Adoption Fee: $100 (each; must be adopted together with Reggae)

(each; must be adopted together with Reggae) Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Alt Rock and Reggae are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. If you’ve been thinking about adopting two cats who already know and love each other, this musical duo could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Alt Rock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Female

Female Primary Color: Dilute (per shelter listing)

Dilute (per shelter listing) Adoption Fee: Not listed (contact shelter; similar cats are $100 )

Not listed (contact shelter; similar cats are ) Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Classical is another lovely kitty the shelter is still getting to know. She would do best in a home with children over the age of 6, so she can feel safe and comfortable.

👉 Meet Classical and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby with white

Weight: ~11.8 lbs

~11.8 lbs Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

Howdy is a handsome brown tabby-and-white boy. Staff are still learning his likes and dislikes, but you’re welcome to visit and see if he’s the right match for your home.

👉 Meet Howdy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Personality notes from shelter: Very social and loves affection Playful , especially with wand toys Enjoys lap time and being close to her person

Best home match: A home with lots of time and love to give Someone who wants a confident, attention-loving kitty An adopter experienced with reading cat body language May do best with children over 10

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Phone: (360) 692-6977

If you’re looking for a playful cuddler who wants to be the star of the show, Ana might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Ana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Silverdale, WA area, consider visiting Kitsap Humane Society to meet these wonderful cats in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.