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🐱 Silverdale Cats Ready for Adoption at Kitsap Humane Society
Looking for a feline friend in Silverdale, WA? These adoptable cats at Kitsap Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Heavy Metal
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Dilute calico
- Weight: ~7.8 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society
- Phone: (360) 692-6977
Shelter staff are still getting to know Heavy Metal, but they already know she has plenty of love to give. If you’d like to meet her, you can stop by the shelter and spend some time getting acquainted.
👉 Meet Heavy Metal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reggae – Bonded w/ Alt Rock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $100 (each; must be adopted together with Alt Rock)
- Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society
- Phone: (360) 692-6977
Reggae is part of a bonded pair with Alt Rock. They must go home together and will do best in a home that can welcome two feline friends at once. Staff are still learning their personalities, but they’re sure these two have lots of love to share.
👉 Meet Reggae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alt Rock – Bonded w/ Reggae
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Primary Color: Calico (per shelter listing)
- Adoption Fee: $100 (each; must be adopted together with Reggae)
- Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society
- Phone: (360) 692-6977
Alt Rock and Reggae are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. If you’ve been thinking about adopting two cats who already know and love each other, this musical duo could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Alt Rock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Classical
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Female
- Primary Color: Dilute (per shelter listing)
- Adoption Fee: Not listed (contact shelter; similar cats are $100)
- Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society
- Phone: (360) 692-6977
Classical is another lovely kitty the shelter is still getting to know. She would do best in a home with children over the age of 6, so she can feel safe and comfortable.
👉 Meet Classical and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Howdy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby with white
- Weight: ~11.8 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society
- Phone: (360) 692-6977
Howdy is a handsome brown tabby-and-white boy. Staff are still learning his likes and dislikes, but you’re welcome to visit and see if he’s the right match for your home.
👉 Meet Howdy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ana
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Personality notes from shelter:
- Very social and loves affection
- Playful, especially with wand toys
- Enjoys lap time and being close to her person
- Best home match:
- A home with lots of time and love to give
- Someone who wants a confident, attention-loving kitty
- An adopter experienced with reading cat body language
- May do best with children over 10
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society
- Phone: (360) 692-6977
If you’re looking for a playful cuddler who wants to be the star of the show, Ana might be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Ana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Silverdale, WA area, consider visiting Kitsap Humane Society to meet these wonderful cats in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.