🐶 Playful, Gentle & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Silverdale

Silverdale has some wonderful dogs waiting at Kitsap Humane Society for their new families. Each pup below has their own charm and is ready to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Kitsap Humane Society Phone: (360) 692-6977

About Honeydew:

Just as sweet as her name.

Enjoys leisurely walks and lots of sniffing time.

and lots of sniffing time. Knows sit and paw and gives gentle kisses once she knows you.

Best home for Honeydew:

A home with cozy cuddle spots .

. People who like calm walks and “sniffy” adventures.

A family with time and love for a senior sweetheart.

for a senior sweetheart. May do best with children on the older side (check with the shelter for details).

👉 Meet Honeydew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Kitsap Humane Society Phone: (360) 692-6977

About Boston Cream:

A sweet, sensitive girl who needs a moment to warm up.

who needs a moment to warm up. Loves snacks and shows off a very proper sit.

and shows off a very proper sit. A true lap dog at heart — “if I fits, I sits.”

Best home for Boston Cream:

A patient family who can offer encouragement in a big, sometimes scary world.

in a big, sometimes scary world. Humans who keep cheese sticks on hand.

on hand. Someone wanting a big cuddle bug who also has a playful side.

👉 Meet Boston Cream and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Kitsap Humane Society Phone: (360) 692-6977

About Brioche:

A sweet, silly girl full of cuddles and charm.

full of cuddles and charm. Loves to wiggle her way right into your heart and home.

her way right into your heart and home. Enjoys attention of all kinds — treats, pets, and baby talk.

Best home for Brioche:

People who appreciate a good wiggle and don’t mind talking in baby voice.

and don’t mind talking in baby voice. A family with plenty of love to give.

to give. Someone looking for an affectionate companion.

👉 Meet Brioche and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Kitsap Humane Society

Kitsap Humane Society Phone: (360) 692-6977

About Mighty Zeus:

A big guy with a big heart and lots of love to give.

and lots of love to give. Loves to play fetch , even if he’s not the best at catching or bringing the ball back.

, even if he’s not the best at catching or bringing the ball back. Looking to lose a few pounds and would love an exercise buddy.

and would love an exercise buddy. A talkative pup who adds extra “AWOOOO” to your life.

Best home for Mighty Zeus:

A family who can keep him active and help with his fitness goals.

and help with his fitness goals. Someone who believes in giving a senior dog a soft place to land.

a soft place to land. People who enjoy a dog with a voice and personality.

👉 Meet Mighty Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Silverdale, WA, consider visiting Kitsap Humane Society or calling (360) 692-6977 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.