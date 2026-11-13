This post lists people in Orange County who were sentenced to death for murders and other violent crimes. The cases include killings during burglaries and robberies, child abductions and murders, sexual assaults that led to death, and multiple family murders. Many crimes happened in cities like Anaheim Hills, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Santa Ana, Laguna Hills, Buena Park, Fountain Valley, Irvine, Los Alamitos, La Habra, and near Newport Beach.

Some cases date back to the 1980s and 1990s, and others are from the 2000s and 2010s. Several death sentences were later reviewed and upheld by higher courts, including the California Supreme Court and federal courts. The post gives names of victims and defendants, how the crimes happened, and the years when the death sentences were given or affirmed.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Orange County District Attorney’s Office