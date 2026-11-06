🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Silver Springs

Silver Springs has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Lyon County Animal Services would love to meet you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Lyon County Animal Services

Phone: (775) 577-5005

Sarah is a young American Pit Bull Terrier mix, full of puppy potential and ready to learn about the world with a loving family by her side. Her black-and-white coat makes her stand out, and she’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding.

Contact the shelter to ask about her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Sarah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Lyon County Animal Services

Phone: (775) 577-5005

Mary is an adult American Pit Bull Terrier mix with a classic black-and-white coat. As an adult dog, she may already have some manners and routines, making her a great choice if you’d like to skip the tiny puppy stage.

Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality, training, and whether she’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso mix

Cane Corso mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Lyon County Animal Services

Phone: (775) 577-5005

ABRAHAM is a striking black Cane Corso mix, a powerful and loyal guardian-type breed. As an adult male, he’ll do best with an adopter ready to give him structure, exercise, and clear guidance.

Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training needs, and what kind of home they recommend for him.

👉 Meet ABRAHAM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Lyon County Animal Services

Phone: (775) 577-5005

Radar is an adult Labrador Retriever mix, a type of dog known for being friendly and eager to please. With his sleek black coat and Lab roots, he could be a wonderful walking buddy and family companion.

Contact the shelter to learn more about his energy level, house manners, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Radar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Silver Springs, NV, please consider visiting Lyon County Animal Services or giving them a call at (775) 577-5005 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.