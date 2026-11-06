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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Silver Springs
Silver Springs has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Lyon County Animal Services would love to meet you.
Sarah
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Lyon County Animal Services
- Phone: (775) 577-5005
Sarah is a young American Pit Bull Terrier mix, full of puppy potential and ready to learn about the world with a loving family by her side. Her black-and-white coat makes her stand out, and she’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding.
Contact the shelter to ask about her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Sarah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mary
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Lyon County Animal Services
- Phone: (775) 577-5005
Mary is an adult American Pit Bull Terrier mix with a classic black-and-white coat. As an adult dog, she may already have some manners and routines, making her a great choice if you’d like to skip the tiny puppy stage.
Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality, training, and whether she’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ABRAHAM
- Breed: Cane Corso mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Lyon County Animal Services
- Phone: (775) 577-5005
ABRAHAM is a striking black Cane Corso mix, a powerful and loyal guardian-type breed. As an adult male, he’ll do best with an adopter ready to give him structure, exercise, and clear guidance.
Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training needs, and what kind of home they recommend for him.
👉 Meet ABRAHAM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Radar
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Lyon County Animal Services
- Phone: (775) 577-5005
Radar is an adult Labrador Retriever mix, a type of dog known for being friendly and eager to please. With his sleek black coat and Lab roots, he could be a wonderful walking buddy and family companion.
Contact the shelter to learn more about his energy level, house manners, and how he does with other pets.
👉 Meet Radar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Silver Springs, NV, please consider visiting Lyon County Animal Services or giving them a call at (775) 577-5005 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.