Silver Spring has steady demand for safety pros right now, especially in hospitals and building security. If you like staying alert and helping people feel safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: PBS Facility Service

PBS Facility Service Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll patrol buildings, control access, watch CCTV, and respond to emergencies like medical issues, fires, or alarms. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, a security license, can stay on your feet, and keep calm while writing clear incident reports.

Duplicate listing found on Indeed for the same role; included here once to avoid confusion.

Employer: SoGal Ventures / Holy Cross Hospital (Trinity Health)

(Trinity Health) Location: Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Shift: Day shift, 7:00 am – 5:30 pm , four 10-hour shifts

Day shift, , four 10-hour shifts Pay Range: $19.02 – $26.67/hour, based on experience, skills, and education

Hospital-based role focused on keeping patients, visitors, and staff safe through patrols, report writing, and quick response to issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, mental health, PTO, 403(b), and more from day one, plus free parking and flexible schedules. Requires HS diploma/GED or 4 years security experience and a valid driver’s license; security experience and BLS certification are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—public safety roles in Silver Spring open and close often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.