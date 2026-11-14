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🚔 Silver Spring Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Roles
Silver Spring has steady demand for safety pros right now, especially in hospitals and building security. If you like staying alert and helping people feel safe, these are worth a look.
Security Guard – PBS Facility Service
- Employer: PBS Facility Service
- Location: Silver Spring, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll patrol buildings, control access, watch CCTV, and respond to emergencies like medical issues, fires, or alarms. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, a security license, can stay on your feet, and keep calm while writing clear incident reports.
Duplicate listing found on Indeed for the same role; included here once to avoid confusion.
Protection Officer – Holy Cross Hospital
- Employer: SoGal Ventures / Holy Cross Hospital (Trinity Health)
- Location: Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Day shift, 7:00 am – 5:30 pm, four 10-hour shifts
- Pay Range: $19.02 – $26.67/hour, based on experience, skills, and education
Hospital-based role focused on keeping patients, visitors, and staff safe through patrols, report writing, and quick response to issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, mental health, PTO, 403(b), and more from day one, plus free parking and flexible schedules. Requires HS diploma/GED or 4 years security experience and a valid driver’s license; security experience and BLS certification are preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—public safety roles in Silver Spring open and close often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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