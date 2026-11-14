Silver Spring retail is busy right now — from auto parts to fun discount finds, stores are hiring people who like helping customers and staying active on their feet.

Here are a few solid options if you want to work with people and keep your days moving.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time (position can also be part-time)

Full-time (position can also be part-time) Pay: $18.05 – $19.54 per hour

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, wipers, and more. Good fit if you like cars (or want to learn), don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours plus health and wellness benefits.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Orchard Center, Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time, salaried

Full-time, salaried Pay Range: $56,700 – $71,550 per year

Lead the whole store: coach a team, drive sales, manage labor and operations, and keep the vibe fun and high-energy. Comes with bonus potential, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)), and room to grow into bigger leadership roles.

(Alternate posting of the same role is also on Indeed if you prefer to apply there.)

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often — retail hiring moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.