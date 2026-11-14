Silver Spring’s engineering scene is busy right now, with rail, data centers, and biomedical research all hiring. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong salaries and big-impact projects on the table.

Employer: Katmai Government Services

Katmai Government Services Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$100,000/year

Category: Biomedical / Research Engineering

Design and run research on low-level blast environment characterization, from study design through data analysis and publication. This role fits someone with strong programming skills (SAS, MATLAB, C/C++ etc.), who’s comfortable in a clinical research setting and able to travel up to 25%. Includes medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), paid time off, and 11 paid federal holidays.

Note: This position appears on multiple job boards; apply directly via the Katmai company site at the link above.

Employer: TYLin

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,600–$176,400/year

Category: Electrical / Rail Systems Engineering

Lead traction power system design for heavy rail, commuter rail, light rail, and streetcar projects across the U.S. You’ll act as a subject matter expert, coordinate with multi-discipline teams, and support client meetings and proposals. Ideal if you have 10+ years in rail electrification, a PE license, and experience with tools like ETAP or SKM; comes with a broad benefits and career development package.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (listed for Silver Spring, MD)

(listed for Silver Spring, MD) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200–$232,600/year

Category: Controls / Data Center Engineering

Serve as a senior subject matter expert for instrumentation and controls on hyperscale data center projects, leading BAS, SCADA, EPMS, and advanced controls strategies. Best for engineers with 15+ years’ experience, a PE, and deep background in mission-critical or data center work. Role includes hybrid work, 25–50% travel, and a strong package of health, retirement, PTO, and potential bonus/stock options.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.