Silver Spring’s tech scene is busy right now, with several higher-level IT roles open that pay well and work with modern tools. If you’ve got solid experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: EagleBank

EagleBank Location: Silver Spring, MD (on-site, bank environment)

(on-site, bank environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,215 – $173,692/year (plus potential additional compensation)

Mid–senior network role in a mostly Windows and Cisco environment, with cloud infrastructure work, monitoring (SolarWinds), and design/maintenance responsibilities. Strong Cisco skills and certifications (CCNA/CCNP/CCIE) are key, and the bank highlights solid benefits and support for growth.

Employer: GAMA-1 Technologies

Location: Silver Spring, MD (supports a federal customer, remote work environment )

(supports a federal customer, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping move scientific applications from on‑prem to the cloud, building CI/CD automation, containers, and Kubernetes deployments. Good fit if you like cloud-native work, DevOps practices, and supporting secure, enterprise-scale environments.

Employer: Ktech

Location: Silver Spring, MD (in-person)

Type: Other (enterprise-level, full-time style role)

Salary: $149,000 – $181,000/year

Senior architecture role shaping tech direction across apps, data, systems, and cloud (AWS/Azure). You’ll lead modernization and integration work, guide microservices/API design, and partner with Agile/DevOps teams using CI/CD.

If any of these sound close to what you do, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.